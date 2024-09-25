Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | All is not well within NC-Congress alliance

Srinagar: In a subtle criticism of the Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called on Rahul Gandhi to conclude his election campaign in Kashmir and instead shift his focus to Jammu.
The NC and Congress are in a pre-poll alliance, contesting 83 of the 90 seats—51 for the NC and 32 for Congress. Additionally, one seat has been allocated for the CPM, while the two parties are having “friendly contests” on six seats.
After casting his vote in the second phase of polling, Omar said, “I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses on Jammu. Ultimately, what Congress does in Kashmir is not as important as their efforts in Jammu. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done enough in the plains of Jammu.”
He pointed out that the majority of seats allocated to the alliance in Jammu went to Congress, “yet their campaign in the region has yet to gain momentum with only five days left.”
The NC leader’s statement highlights ongoing tensions within the alliance, as both parties seek to assert their influence and appeal to voters. As the campaign intensifies, regional engagement and responsiveness will likely shape the strategies of all involved, especially in a politically charged environment.
The leaders of both parties have accused each other of failing to support their alliance candidates effectively. In the “friendly contests,” they have fielded separate candidates in six seats—four in Jammu (Banihal, Doda, Bhaderwah, and Nagrota) and two in Kashmir (Sopore and Baramulla).
A senior NC leader warned, “Chances are that both Congress and NC will lose all the friendly seats in Jammu, benefiting the BJP. In Kashmir, the division of votes could also help the opposition.”
Despite the alliance, the anticipated voter support does not seem to be materializing on the ground. “Bitterness is already brewing between the two parties' leadership, and it may worsen if either party loses seats due to the other,” the leader added.
Earlier this month, Vikar Rasool Wani, former president of the J&K Congress unit, made a controversial statement suggesting the red color in the NC flag was “stained with the blood of Kashmiris,” a remark that Abdullah said cannot be easily dismissed.
Published 25 September 2024, 06:37 IST