Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | All is not well within NC-Congress alliance

After casting his vote in the second phase of polling, Omar said, “I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses on Jammu. Ultimately, what Congress does in Kashmir is not as important as their efforts in Jammu. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done enough in the plains of Jammu.”

He pointed out that the majority of seats allocated to the alliance in Jammu went to Congress, “yet their campaign in the region has yet to gain momentum with only five days left.”

The NC leader’s statement highlights ongoing tensions within the alliance, as both parties seek to assert their influence and appeal to voters. As the campaign intensifies, regional engagement and responsiveness will likely shape the strategies of all involved, especially in a politically charged environment.

The leaders of both parties have accused each other of failing to support their alliance candidates effectively. In the “friendly contests,” they have fielded separate candidates in six seats—four in Jammu (Banihal, Doda, Bhaderwah, and Nagrota) and two in Kashmir (Sopore and Baramulla).