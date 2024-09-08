Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As J&K turns tough ahead of polls, BJP turns to Modi blitzkrieg

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir poll fray heats up and the BJP finds itself in tight spot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu region on September 14 to galvanise the support in favour of the party candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The visit is expected to attract a large turnout, with Modi expected to address several key issues concerning the region. The BJP is contesting all 43 Assembly seats in Jammu division while it is in fray on selected seats in the Kashmir valley.

Internal discontent has surfaced within the BJP in Jammu due to perceived unfair distribution of party mandates, prompting recent protests from leaders and workers. Modi’s visit is anticipated to address this internal strife and boost party morale.

A senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “The message conveyed to the karyakartas is that they should double their efforts and aggressively take to the field. When Modiji and other national leaders are working so hard, we have to compliment his efforts.”

Explaining Modi’s focus in J&K, he said, “The BJP likes to compete with itself. In the last elections (2014), the BJP had won 25 seats in Jammu and this time our target is 40 plus.”