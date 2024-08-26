Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP announces first list of candidates

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases, starting from September 18 and ending on October 1.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 04:51 IST

The BJP came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Monday.

Javed Amad Qadri has been fielded from Shopian. Mohd. Rafiq Wani will contest the polls for the saffron party from Anantnag West, while Gajay Singh Rana is the candidate from Doda.

Results of the elections will be announced on October 4.

More to follow...

Published 26 August 2024, 04:51 IST
