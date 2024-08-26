Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP announces first list of candidates

The BJP came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Monday.
Javed Amad Qadri has been fielded from Shopian. Mohd. Rafiq Wani will contest the polls for the saffron party from Anantnag West, while Gajay Singh Rana is the candidate from Doda.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases, starting from September 18 and ending on October 1.
Results of the elections will be announced on October 4.
Published 26 August 2024, 04:51 IST