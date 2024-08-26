Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP withdraws first list of candidates shorty after announcement

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases, starting from September 18 and ending on October 1.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 06:34 IST

The BJP withdrew its first list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Monday soon after announcing the same.

The now-withdrawn list showed Javed Amad Qadri as fielded from Shopian. Mohd. Rafiq Wani was to contest the polls for the saffron party from Anantnag West, while Gajay Singh Rana was the candidate from Doda.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases, starting from September 18 and ending on October 1.

Results of the elections will be announced on October 4.

More to follow...

Published 26 August 2024, 04:51 IST
