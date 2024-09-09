Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP's state vice president serves ultimatum over ticket distribution

Khujaria, who was hopeful of getting the ticket from the seat, told PTI, "Pathania’s candidature is not acceptable to the ground-level workers. He had indulged in anti-party activity during Lok Sabha elections and the workers have already submitted proof in the form of videos and photographs to the party leadership."

The trouble for BJP over ticket distribution for assembly elections is far from over as there was also a protest by BJP workers in the Marh assembly segment over the naming of Surinder Bhagat instead of Balbir Lal who was supported by former minister Choudhary Sukhnandan.