Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Can't forecast things to follow J&K polls: Congress' Karra on possibility of National Conference CM

Asked that with NC being the senior partner in the alliance, was it a foregone conclusion that the chief minister will be from that party, Karra said, "We have an understanding as far as going into elections is concerned. We have a seat arrangement which we call as pre-poll alliance but the result would speak for itself that what would follow. We can't forecast about things which have to follow after the elections." On whether he was in the chief ministership, Karra said, "You can't say it now." The NC and the Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement for the 90 assembly seats, with the National Conference set to contest 51 of them and the Congress 32. They are having a friendly fight on a few seats."