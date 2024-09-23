Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to check Assembly election results?

To check the results of the first phase and the other two phases once the votes are counted and the results are out, here's what you need to do.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 10:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

With the first phase of elections over with a 61.38% voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections saw the now-Union Territories' residents vote for the first time in assembly polls since 2014 and since the removal of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped the region of its special status.

The three-phase polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are currently underway. Voting for the second and third phases to be held on Wednesday, September 25, and Tuesday, October 1, respectively. The results will be declared on October 8.

To check the results of the first phase and the other two phases on October 8, here's what you need to do.

The Election Commission of India publishes the final results, by constituency name, on its website. Click on each constituency link to see the winner and other details like winning margins and other candidates in the fray who lost.

If you prefer to keep updated on the move as the votes are being counted, download the Voter Helpline App. Besides providing a host of voter-related services, the app also posts the vote count and finally the election results when they are declared.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 10:03 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirelection resultsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT