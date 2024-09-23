Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to check Assembly election results?

With the first phase of elections over with a 61.38% voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections saw the now-Union Territories' residents vote for the first time in assembly polls since 2014 and since the removal of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped the region of its special status.

The three-phase polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are currently underway. Voting for the second and third phases to be held on Wednesday, September 25, and Tuesday, October 1, respectively. The results will be declared on October 8.

To check the results of the first phase and the other two phases on October 8, here's what you need to do.