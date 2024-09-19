Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is an EVM and how does it work?

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have become a staple of elections in India, with voters likely to be familiar with the device.

EVMs are also going to feature extensively in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with the state going to polls on September 18, 25, and October 1. Results will be declared on October 8.

But what exactly is the machine and how does it work?

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, we take a look at EVMs and how they function.