Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024| FAQs: Who is a service voter?

If the spouse is ordinally residing with the service voter, then he/she shall be eligible to be enrolled as a service voter in the constituency concerned. However it is to be noted that this facility is not available for husbands of female service voters under the existing law.



Jammu and Kashmir is set to vote in the second and third phases of their Assembly polls on September 25 and October 5 respectively. The results are to be declared on October 8.



J&K recorded a 61 per cent voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts in phase one of the assembly polls which concluded peacefully.



