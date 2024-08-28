Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Ghulam Nabi Azad not to campaign, cites health reasons

New Delhi: Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has decided not to campaign for his Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections owing to health reasons while telling his party candidates that they could withdraw from the race due to his absence in electioneering.

Azad, who returned to Delhi on Monday morning, a day after he suffered chest pain in Srinagar, was admitted to AIIMS, where doctors advised him to take rest for some time as his blood pressure remained very high.

Sources close to Azad told DH that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who formed DPAP in September 2022 after quitting Congress, has decided not to campaign in the Assembly elections due to his health condition, which requires medication and rest for sometime. He has conveyed his inability to lead the campaign to party colleagues.