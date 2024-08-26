Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Hours after release, BJP withdraws candidates list

The list also featured two Kashmiri Pandits and 14 Muslim candidates, alongside several former members of the Congress, National Conference, PDP, and Panthers Party who had recently joined the BJP.

However, within hours, the BJP withdrew the full list and reissued a revised version with only 15 candidates for the first phase of the election, scheduled to be held on September 18. Interestingly, the names on the revised list remained unchanged, signaling the party's confidence in these selections.

Sources indicated that the retraction was driven by internal discontent following the release of the initial list, prompting senior BJP leadership to step in and narrow the focus to the first phase.

This unusual sequence of events sparked considerable speculation, with some interpreting it as a tactical maneuver and others suggesting it reflects internal deliberations or last-minute decisions within the party.

The first phase of voting is scheduled for September 18, followed by the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. Votes will be counted on October 4. This election marks the first Assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the region's special status was revoked in 2019 and its reorganisation into two Union Territories.