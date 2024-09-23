Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to check results of your constituency?

The Assembly Elections for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are being held for the first time since the abrogation of article 370. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded in phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, that took place on September 18.
The next two phases of the polls are scheduled to take place on September 25 and October 1 respectively, while the results will be declared on October 8.
Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:
Go to the official website of the Election Commision of India (ECI).
Select the election results options displayed on the website.
Select the constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.
The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.
Published 23 September 2024, 10:06 IST