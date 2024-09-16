Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Jobs ready for youths in J&K holding laptops and tricolour, jail for stone pelters: Amit Shah

“I want to ask both Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi whether they are ready to take responsibility for the loss of lives in terrorism. I know they will not,” he said, adding "BJP has decided to issue a White Paper after elections to fix responsibility.” Referring to the setting up of various educational and medical institutions like AIIMS and the enhancing connectivity, he said the BJP facilitated industrial development and improved electricity supply but the opposition parties want to “throw J&K once again into the fire of terrorism by bringing back Article 370”.