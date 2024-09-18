Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: L-G Manoj Sinha urges people to vote in record numbers

The voting for the first phase of elections is under way in 24 assembly segments of Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 06:18 IST

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in record numbers.

"J&K Assembly elections commence today. I call upon all the voters whose assembly constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers & exercise their democratic rights. I especially urge youth, women and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," Sinha said in a post on X.

The voting for the first phase of elections is under way in 24 assembly segments of Jammu and Kashmir.

Track latest updates from J&K Assembly Election Phase 1 here

The assembly polls are being held after a gap of 10 years and these are the first assembly elections after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories.

Published 18 September 2024, 06:18 IST
