Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | LG congratulates NC-Cong alliance for poll win

The National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats, just six seats shy of a clear majority of its own. Congress won six seats with five of those seats coming from the valley.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 11:27 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj SinhaJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us