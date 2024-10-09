Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | LG congratulates NC-Cong alliance for poll win

<p>Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-sinha">Manoj Sinha</a> on Wednesday congratulated the National Conference-Congress alliance for winning the assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/jammu-and-kashmir-india">Jammu and Kashmir</a>.</p>.<p>"My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to the Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in the polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. The Constitution of India is our guiding light & I urge all to work together for the growth of J&K & welfare of people," Sinha said in a series of posts on X.</p>.<p>The National Conference-Congress alliance secured a majority in the assembly in the three-phased elections which culminated with counting of votes on Tuesday.</p>.PM Modi, BJP leaders celebrate party's strongest-ever performance in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.<p>The National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats, just six seats shy of a clear majority of its own. Congress won six seats with five of those seats coming from the valley.</p>.<p>Sinha thanked the people for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>"I thank the people for empowering & strengthening democracy in UT of J&K. I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair elections," he said.</p>.<p>Sinha said the peaceful elections and healthy participation of the people was a testimony to vibrant democracy.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Jamaat-e-Islami fails to make any impact in polls.<p>"The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony," he added. </p>