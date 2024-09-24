Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | List of CMs who completed full-term

The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will take place on October 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 11:11 IST

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after almost ten years, since Article 370 was abrogated. The first phase out of the three phases of polling has been completed on September 18. Phase 2 is on September 25 and Phase 3 on October 1.

Results will be announced on October 8.

As the state gears up for the assembly polls, let us take a look at List of chief ministers who completed full-term.

Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad

National Conference leader Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad from Safa Kadal constituency served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from March 25, 1957, to February 18, 1962.

Farook Abdullah

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference leader Farook Abdullah from Ganderbal constituency was the CM from October 9, 1996, to October 18, 2002.

Omar Abdullah

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Omar Abdullah from national Conference served from January 5, 2009, to January 8, 2015. Abdullah represented Ganderbal constituency.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 24 September 2024, 11:11 IST
