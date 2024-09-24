Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | List of CMs who completed full-term

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after almost ten years, since Article 370 was abrogated. The first phase out of the three phases of polling has been completed on September 18. Phase 2 is on September 25 and Phase 3 on October 1.

Results will be announced on October 8.

As the state gears up for the assembly polls, let us take a look at List of chief ministers who completed full-term.