Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | No govt will be formed without PDP support in J&K: Mehbooba

Criticizing Modi for his statement labelling three families - the Gandhi, Abdullah, and Mufti families -- as "anti-national" and responsible for the emergence of terrorism, the former chief minister said, "Big leaders from BJP come here...the Prime Minister comes, the Home Minister comes, but they only oppose us. They have nothing to offer to the people. Whose opposition are they doing? Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s party, the same man who, since the 1960s, has raised India’s flag high in Kashmir." She said, "When National Conference ran a campaign for independence and talked about going to Pakistan, it was Mufti Sahab who held and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir. And now, they (BJP leaders) call his party anti-national." Mufti further said "have they forgotten that Ram Madhav knocked on our doors for two months, asking to form a government with us, and said that we could set any conditions. And we formed the government on those conditions." "Mufti Sahab ran the government in Jammu and Kashmir for over three years, and that era is called a golden period. We gave an MP to Jammu, we gave an MLC to Jammu, we gave an MLA to Jammu. Which party has done that?" she said.