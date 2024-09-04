Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah faces rising challenges from family bastion Ganderbal

Ashiq, a prominent carpet exporter, has expressed that the AIP represents a growing “indigenous peoples’ movement” that has gained momentum following Rashid’s surprising victory over Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in June 2024. Ashiq and his party view themselves as a credible alternative to the NC and the PDP, criticising what they see as dynastic politics.

Adding to Abdullah’s concerns, Rashid’s campaign, led by his sons Abrar and Asrar from Tihar jail, has energised the region. Rashid campaign’s slogans, including “Tihar ka badla Vote se” (Revenge for Tihar by vote) and “Zulm ka badla Vote se” (Revenge for injustice by vote), have resonated widely in north Kashmir.

Furthermore, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, known as Barkati and a prominent separatist figure from the 2016 unrest, has entered the race. Barkati, who was recently jailed and is known for his incendiary rhetoric, filed his nomination for Ganderbal after his earlier attempt in south Kashmir’s Zainpora was rejected due to incomplete documentation.

Abdullah also faces competition from Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, a former NC member who won the Ganderbal seat in 2014 but left the party after 2019. Jabbar’s wife currently chairs the District Development Council (DDC) in Ganderbal, adding another layer of local political complexity.