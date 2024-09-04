Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah faces rising challenges from family bastion Ganderbal

Srinagar: The political landscape in this central Kashmir assembly constituency is becoming increasingly challenging for Omar Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, as he seeks entry to the Union Territory (UT) assembly from his family’s traditional stronghold.
In just a week, Abdullah has encountered two significant challenges. Recently, Sheikh Ashiq, the former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, filed his nomination for the Ganderbal assembly seat on behalf of Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).
Ashiq, a prominent carpet exporter, has expressed that the AIP represents a growing “indigenous peoples’ movement” that has gained momentum following Rashid’s surprising victory over Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in June 2024. Ashiq and his party view themselves as a credible alternative to the NC and the PDP, criticising what they see as dynastic politics.
Adding to Abdullah’s concerns, Rashid’s campaign, led by his sons Abrar and Asrar from Tihar jail, has energised the region. Rashid campaign’s slogans, including “Tihar ka badla Vote se” (Revenge for Tihar by vote) and “Zulm ka badla Vote se” (Revenge for injustice by vote), have resonated widely in north Kashmir.
Furthermore, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, known as Barkati and a prominent separatist figure from the 2016 unrest, has entered the race. Barkati, who was recently jailed and is known for his incendiary rhetoric, filed his nomination for Ganderbal after his earlier attempt in south Kashmir’s Zainpora was rejected due to incomplete documentation.
Abdullah also faces competition from Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, a former NC member who won the Ganderbal seat in 2014 but left the party after 2019. Jabbar’s wife currently chairs the District Development Council (DDC) in Ganderbal, adding another layer of local political complexity.
Additionally, tensions within the Congress party could further complicate Abdullah’s bid. Congress Ganderbal district president, having been denied a party mandate due to the alliance with the NC, has threatened to run as an independent candidate against Abdullah.
The Ganderbal seat is historically significant for the Abdullah family, having been represented by three generations: Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977, Farooq Abdullah in 1983, 1987, and 1996, and Omar Abdullah in 2008.
Omar has so far lost three elections in his political career – in 2002 from Ganderbal, in 2014 from Sonwar assembly segment and in 2024 from Baramulla LS seat. A fourth defeat could severely impact both his political future and the NC’s standing as a leading party in the region.
