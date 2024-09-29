Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Omar Abdullah rebuts PM Modi’s claims of BJP forming majority govt

Srinagar: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP was poised to secure an absolute majority and form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah responded firmly, stating that only the NC-Congress alliance would lead the new government.
“No government will be formed here other than the NC and Congress,” Abdullah asserted during a press briefing in Baramulla district on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of Assembly polls set for October 1.
His remarks were a direct rebuttal to Modi’s comments made during an election rally in Jammu, where the Prime Minister highlighted a significant voter turnout in previous phases, suggesting it indicated support for the BJP.
“We are destined to form the government here with an absolute majority,” Modi had said.
Omar, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, also hit back at the BJP's claims that the NC's agenda could disturb peace in the Union Territory. “The rise in militancy in areas like Reasi, Kishtwar, and Pir Panjal is a direct result of the BJP government’s negligence. Even attacks on yatris occurred during their tenure,” he stated, holding the ruling party responsible for security failures in the region.
While vowing to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Omar expressed confidence that the NC and Congress coalition would restore the UT to a path of progress.
He also called on the government of India to play a more active role in international diplomacy, particularly in conflict zones such as Gaza and Lebanon. The Prime Minister of India and other world leaders must put pressure on Israel to stop the killing of innocent civilians in conflict areas like Gaza and Lebanon,” he demanded.
Published 29 September 2024, 10:35 IST