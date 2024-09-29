Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Omar Abdullah rebuts PM Modi’s claims of BJP forming majority govt

Srinagar: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP was poised to secure an absolute majority and form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah responded firmly, stating that only the NC-Congress alliance would lead the new government.

“No government will be formed here other than the NC and Congress,” Abdullah asserted during a press briefing in Baramulla district on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of Assembly polls set for October 1.

His remarks were a direct rebuttal to Modi’s comments made during an election rally in Jammu, where the Prime Minister highlighted a significant voter turnout in previous phases, suggesting it indicated support for the BJP.

“We are destined to form the government here with an absolute majority,” Modi had said.