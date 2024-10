Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Opposition parties slam Lieutenant-General's move to nominate 5 people to Assembly before results

Iltija Mufti, daughter of ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti and a candidate from the Bijbehara Assembly segment, argued that the nomination of five MLAs, coupled with changes to the transaction of business rules by the Chief Secretary, indicates that the incoming government will be a "toothless tiger."