jammu and kashmir

LIVE
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE | Valley awaits results of the dance of democracy

Good morning dear readers! A decade has passed before the people of Jammu and Kashmir could exercise their democratic right to elect their representatives to the assembly. Today is finally when we shall get to know who will rule J&K for the next five years. While exit polls have predicted a hung assembly, as the Lok Sabha elections have shown us, anything can happen after counting is over. Counting will start from 8 am. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 22:30 IST



Here's how Jammu and Kashmir voted in 2014

17:2907 Oct 2024

Counting of votes to begin amid tight security arrangements

Counting of votes for 90 Assembly constituencies will begin in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, the final lap of an electoral journey that will give the union territory its first elected government since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main stakeholders in the keenly watched assembly election that comes five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

As political parties assessed their chances, the administration was busy on Monday finalising arrangements, including security, at designated centres across all 20 district headquarters.

According to Election Commission officials, a three-tier security set up has been put in place at all the counting centres to ensure that all goes well in the restive border UT, long a stress point and witness to repeated instances of terrorism, insurgency and infiltration from across the border.


(PTI)

17:2907 Oct 2024

Farooq Abdullah says no objections in taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

Ahead of counting of votes, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said his party was open to the idea of taking support of Mehbooba Mufti's PDP to form government in the Union territory.

17:2907 Oct 2024

BJP to secure 35 seats, will form govt with like-minded parties, says Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday asserted that his party will emerge as the single largest party in the region by securing 35 seats and will form government with the help of like-minded and independent candidates.

Published 07 October 2024, 22:30 IST
