Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference promises judicial probe into 1987 poll rigging

The 1987 Assembly elections, held on March 23, saw Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference reappointed as chief minister. The elections are widely believed to have been rigged, a perception thought to have contributed to the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PC manifesto also includes a commitment to supporting efforts to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s pre-2019 constitutional status. The party, which previously challenged the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, reaffirmed its dedication to pursuing the restoration of Article 370 and the return of statehood.

Additionally, the manifesto promises to end the blacklisting of Kashmiris by security agencies, which affects their ability to secure government jobs, passports, and contracts. The party condemned this practice as inhumane and unjust.

The PC also vowed to address issues such as arbitrary property attachments, destructive demolition drives, and unwarranted terminations. The manifesto outlines plans to repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA) and other harsh laws used against Kashmiris over the past three decades.

Furthermore, the manifesto includes a proposal for a rehabilitation policy for orphans and widows affected by the Kashmir conflict. It acknowledges the enduring impact of militancy, which has left many struggling with loss and limited opportunities, and calls for tailored support to help integrate these individuals into society.