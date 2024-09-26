Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Those promoting terrorism will meet fate of Afzal Guru, says Amit Shah

“During the past 40 years, Congress, PDP and NC have brought terrorism, which led to the killing of 40,000 people and also 3000 days of curfew as well, besides the attacks, bombs being witnessed every day. However, as PM Modi took over, the stone pelting and bullets have gone,” the Home Minister said.



“The three parties (NC, PDP, Congress) want to revive the terrorism in J&K, but I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever would be your wish, terrorism will be eradicated from the soil of Kashmir forever. Nobody has the power to revive terrorism in J&K as there is Modi government in the centre,” he added.



Shah said the claims are being made by the NC and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi about the restoration of Article 370, “but the generations of Rahul Baba won’t have powers to restore the provisions again.”



On restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said only PM Modi can restore it.



Shah is scheduled to address five rallies in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts on Thursday. The third and final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. Elections in the third and final phase on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.