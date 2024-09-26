Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Those promoting terrorism will meet fate of Afzal Guru, says Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned that anyone who promotes terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will meet the fate of Parliament convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in February 2013.
“I want to ask you whether (Parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru should have been hanged or not. The NC-Congress are now saying he should not have been hanged,” the Home Minister said at an election rally in Udhampur district’s Chenani area.
“Those who would promote terrorism will meet the same fate as that of Afzal Guru,” Shah asserted and promised a terror-free region under the BJP regime claiming that the NC-Congress alliance wants to impose Pakistan's agenda if it comes to power.
“During the past 40 years, Congress, PDP and NC have brought terrorism, which led to the killing of 40,000 people and also 3000 days of curfew as well, besides the attacks, bombs being witnessed every day. However, as PM Modi took over, the stone pelting and bullets have gone,” the Home Minister said.
“The three parties (NC, PDP, Congress) want to revive the terrorism in J&K, but I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever would be your wish, terrorism will be eradicated from the soil of Kashmir forever. Nobody has the power to revive terrorism in J&K as there is Modi government in the centre,” he added.
Shah said the claims are being made by the NC and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi about the restoration of Article 370, “but the generations of Rahul Baba won’t have powers to restore the provisions again.”
On restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said only PM Modi can restore it.
Shah is scheduled to address five rallies in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts on Thursday. The third and final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. Elections in the third and final phase on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.
Published 26 September 2024, 10:39 IST