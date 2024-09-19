J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Will speak about our developmental agenda, says Modi ahead of his visit

The rally in Srinagar is slated for Sher-e-Kashmir Park, near the city center at Lal Chowk, with around 30,000 party workers and supporters expected to attend. This event is part of the BJP's strategy to bolster support for its candidates in the Valley, where it has fielded candidates in 19 of the 47 seats, a decrease from the last Assembly elections in 2014.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi stated that extensive security measures have been implemented for the Prime Minister’s visit. “Elections and VVIP visits go hand in hand. We have established a multi-tier security system in accordance with established protocols,” he confirmed.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to address another poll rally at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra at 3 pm. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed Modi’s visit to J&K would be a “game changer”.