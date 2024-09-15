Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections | Contradictory campaigns, shifting allegiances: Confusion reigns ahead of polls

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir readies for first assembly election in a decade, youth in the Valley, long caught in the crossfire of geopolitical intrigue and local discord, find themselves increasingly disoriented by the rapid shifts and conflicting messages coming from all sides.

The election campaigns of all the major political parties revolve around promises, accusations and mudslinging. While the political landscape of Kashmir was always complex, the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 has made the situation more intricate.

The BJP has been flaunting about “peace, development and prosperity” it brought to the region and targeting dynastic political parties - National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress - for promoting terror, corruption and destruction in Kashmir for seven decades.