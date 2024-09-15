Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections | Contradictory campaigns, shifting allegiances: Confusion reigns ahead of polls

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir readies for first assembly election in a decade, youth in the Valley, long caught in the crossfire of geopolitical intrigue and local discord, find themselves increasingly disoriented by the rapid shifts and conflicting messages coming from all sides.
The election campaigns of all the major political parties revolve around promises, accusations and mudslinging. While the political landscape of Kashmir was always complex, the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 has made the situation more intricate.
The BJP has been flaunting about “peace, development and prosperity” it brought to the region and targeting dynastic political parties - National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress - for promoting terror, corruption and destruction in Kashmir for seven decades.
The NC, PDP, Congress and other local parties have been forcefully running their election campaign on restoring ‘pre-2019 constitutional position’ of J&K, economic prosperity, release of prisoners, repealing of draconian laws like PSA and UAPA.
However, the election campaign of all the opposition parties revolved around labeling each other as proxies of the BJP. The entry of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail last week, has added another intriguing twist to the elections.
From former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to many political leaders have questioned the timing of his release and directly labeled him as the BJP proxy. The entry of some separatist leaders, who not long used to run election boycott campaigns, has further turned political waters in the Valley murkier.
For Asif, a young university student with a passion for politics, the election promises seem either too idealistic or too detached from the harsh ground realities.
“Kashmir has become a political chessboard where the BJP, Congress, NC and PDP play their games, leaving us with no clear choice. With candidates like Engineer Rashid and separatists also in the fray, it’s hard to know who genuinely represents our interests,” he told DH.
His sentiments were echoed by Zehra, a young entrepreneur. “Each party and politician is pursuing their own agendas. We’re left grappling with uncertainty over whom to trust,” she said and added politicians were using people as a stage for their power struggles and “it’s nearly impossible to make a clear choice.”
Asif’s and Zehr’s confusion is mirrored by the broader youth population. The contradictions between arguments of the parties have left them more confused than ever. They believe the central government had promised development and stability, “yet they were disenfranchised, with their unique identity and aspirations ignored.”
Social media, once a tool for connection and information, has now become a battleground of conflicting narratives and fake news, further clouding the truth and making youth more confused.
However, they realise that while the political landscape was fraught with confusion and contradictions never seen before, their role as informed voters is crucial. With a clearer understanding of the issues and a commitment to seek truth, they feel better prepared to make a choice that reflects both their ideals and the pragmatic needs of the region.
