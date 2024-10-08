Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Top 202 4| Kejriwal congratulates AAP for grand victory in Doda against BJP

<p>New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the party for the victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Assembly seat and opening its account in a fifth state.</p><p>AAP candidate Mehraj Malik, a District Development Council (DDC) member, polled 23,228 votes against BJP's Gajay Singh Rana's 18,690 votes in Doda assembly constituency.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 | AAP registers first win in polls, Mehraj Malik bags Doda seat.<p>"Many congratulations on the grand victory of AAP candidate from Doda Mehraj Malik against the BJP. You fought the election very well. Congratulations to the entire party for having an MLA in the fifth state," Kejriwal said in a Hindi post on X.</p>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is ruling Punjab and Delhi, also has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa.</p><p>Senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi asserted that Arvind Kejriwal's "revolution" has reached Jammu and Kashmir with the "fantastic win" of Malik.</p><p>The AAP contested seven seats out of 90 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.</p><p>The party leaders and workers celebrated the Doda win at the AAP headquarters near Mandi House, distributing sweets and dancing to drum beats.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/assembly-elections-2024-live-updates-news-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-election-commission-bjp-congress-inld-jjp-bsp-aap-manohar-lal-khattar-narendra-modi-nayab-singh-saini-pdp-national-conference-ec-rahul-gandhi-kharge-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-3222554">live updates</a> and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</em></p>