Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | BJP-RSS foster hate across country, while Congress spreads love, says Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling BJP and its ideological fountainhead - the RSS - for fostering hate and violence across India.
At an election rally in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, he accused them of creating divisions among castes, religions, and languages, stating, “Wherever they (BJP-RSS) go, they create divisions between castes, religions, states, and languages, trying to incite conflict.”
Gandhi said that in contrast to BJP-RSS' message of hatred, Congress believes in the message of love. “While the BJP and RSS spread hatred, there are those who open ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love). Our journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Maharashtra carried a single message: hatred benefits no one,” he emphasized, adding, “Hate can only be overcome with love.”
Assuring the people of J&K that he will fight for their rights, Rahul said that whatever the people want and whatever work they want him to do, he is ready to address those in Parliament. “People of Jammu and Kashmir only need to give me the instructions,” he declared.
“In India, a Union Territory (UT) has been changed to a state. Two parts of a state have also been made.. But for the first time in the history of India, a state has been changed to a UT here.. Your democratic right has been snatched from you.. Therefore, our first demand is, once again, you should be given statehood,” the Congress MP said.
Gandhi pledged that the Congress party would exert pressure on the central government to restore statehood after the Assembly elections, declaring, “If they fail to do so, we will make sure your statehood is reinstated.”
He also claimed that the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has psychologically impacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting, “It’s clear that the Modi of today is not the same as before. We stand strong against their laws, and when we do, those laws do not pass.”
The LoP concluded that the BJP’s previous confidence has waned, indicating a shift in the political landscape.
Published 23 September 2024, 10:41 IST