Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Congress, PDP and NC turned state into 'warehouse' of terrorism, says Yogi

Adityanath, who hit the campaign trail in support of party candidates Devender Kumar Manyal and Chander Prakash Ganga contesting from Ramgarh and Vijaypur assembly seats, said the abrogation has brought peace, progress and development to Jammu and Kashmir.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu, he said, "The party has committed the sin of weakening Hindus, resulting in the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir."

He further claimed that during the Congress governments at the Centre, with the support of ruling parties in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist incidents were a daily occurrence, stone-pelting was rampant, and Kashmir was bearing the brunt of such a situation.

"This was not hidden from anyone. It was the reality of that period," Adityanath said.

But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge at the Centre, terrorism is "now breathing its last" in Jammu & Kashmir and stone-pelting has completely stopped.

"It is history now. This is not just a change, but this is a solution."

In another dig at the Congress, Adityanath said India gained independence in 1947 but the Congress did not allow the resolution of the Ayodhya issue.

"The name Congress itself is synonymous with problems, while the name Bharatiya Janata Party is the solution. To resolve every issue, Congress finds an excuse, and they always use these excuses to fool the people of the country," he alleged.