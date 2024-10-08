Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir elections 2024 | Congress performance below mark in Jammu region, wins one seat

The Congress is fighting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with National Conference (NC) and has fielded 32 candidates, mostly in Jammu region, compared to 51 by the regional party.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 11:31 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us