Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | How to cast your vote as a first-timer

The Assembly Elections for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are being held for the first time since the abrogation of article 370. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded in phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, that took place on Wednesday, September 18.
The next two phases of the polls are scheduled to take place on September 25 and October 1 respectively, while the results will be declared on October 8.
For those casting their vote for the first time, one has to first register as a voter on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Citizens have to fill out Form 6 online at the National Voters' Service Portal to enrol themselves as voters.
After the details are put on the ECI site, one can check which polling booth they have been assigned to. Now, it is time cast your vote!
Here's the process of casting your vote, for a first timer:
First, one has to go to the left-most polling officer for identity verification. One has to show a Voter ID or any other valid document to complete the verification.
Then one has to head towards the second officer to get the finger marked with indelible ink for casting the vote.
The third step requires one to reach the last officer who takes the signature or thumbprint to cross the voter's name off the electoral roll.
Now, the voter moves ahead to cast their vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The voter selects the political party they want to vote for, from the list available on the device, and presses the blue button next to it. Once done, an LED on the EVM turns red and the VVPAT machine generates a slip confirming that the vote has been cast.
In case of any inconsistency between the voter's selection of party and the VVPAT slip, the presiding officer can be approached to file a complaint.
Published 19 September 2024, 11:02 IST