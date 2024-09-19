Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | How to cast your vote as a first-timer

The Assembly Elections for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are being held for the first time since the abrogation of article 370. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded in phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, that took place on Wednesday, September 18.

The next two phases of the polls are scheduled to take place on September 25 and October 1 respectively, while the results will be declared on October 8.