Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | National Conference-Congress headed for clean sweep in Srinagar

<p>Srinagar: National Conference (NC)-Congress coalition is heading for a clean sweep in Srinagar on all eight Assembly segments.</p><p>In the eight seats across Srinagar, NC is leading from seven while its ally Congress is ahead from one. </p><p>Although the capital city recorded a lower voter turnout than was expected, it is still showing surprises as the oldest party seems to sweep the elections from the city.</p>.<p>Srinagar is considered as a bastion of the NC as the party had won all eight seats in 2008 and five in 2014 when its graph was at its lowest.</p><p>Elsewhere in J&K, the NC is heading towards a resounding victory. The party was leading on 42 seats while the Congress was ahead on eight segments. The BJP is poised to win over 25 seats in Jammu region.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Omar will become next Chief Minister, declares Farooq Abdullah.<p>Earlier, the counting of votes began for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the final leg of an electoral journey that will give the union territory its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.<br></p><p>The counting of votes commenced at 8 am amid a three-tier security cover at 28 centres set up across 20 districts of the union territory, an election official said.<br></p><p>J&K Chief Electoral Officer P. K. Pole said observers have been appointed by the Election Commission to monitor the counting process, adding that only authorised individuals, officials and staff were permitted inside and around the counting centre</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/assembly-elections-2024-live-updates-news-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-election-commission-bjp-congress-inld-jjp-bsp-aap-manohar-lal-khattar-narendra-modi-nayab-singh-saini-pdp-national-conference-ec-rahul-gandhi-kharge-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-3222554">live updates</a> and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</em></p>