Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Will put pressure for restoration of statehood, says Rahul Gandhi

He also claimed that the I.N.D.I.A bloc had 'broken the psychology' of Prime Minister Narendra after the Lok Sabha elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 10:58 IST

Surankote: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Congress would put pressure on the Centre if it failed to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after completion of the assembly elections.

He also claimed that the I.N.D.I.A bloc had "broken the psychology" of Prime Minister Narendra after the Lok Sabha elections.

"This was the first time that a state was turned into a Union Territory in the country's history… Your democratic right was snatched. We have given priority to the demand for restoration of statehood," Gandhi said.

Speaking at an election rally in support of Congress-National Conference alliance candidates in the Surankote area of Poonch district, he further said, "If they fail to restore statehood after the elections, we will put pressure on them to ensure that your statehood is restored." Gandhi alleged that Jammu and Kashmir was being ruled by Delhi and decisions were made by non-locals.

The Congress leader also accused the RSS-BJP of spreading hatred to divide people in the name of religion, caste, creed and region, and claimed the Congress had opened "shops of love in the markets of hate" to counter them.

The three-phase polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are currently underway. Voting for the second and third phases to be held on Wednesday and October 1, respectively.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 23 September 2024, 10:58 IST
Rahul GandhiJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsstatehoodJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

