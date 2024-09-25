Home
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Elections |83-year old man plants sapling near Mendhar polling booth ahead of voting

Akbar Khan, 83, who was accompanied by his family, cast his vote in the border constituency of Mendhar in Poonch district. But before that, he urged the youth to exercise their right with his humble gesture.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 12:30 IST

Mendhar: An octogenarian Kashmiri here on Wednesday did not just cast his ballot but made a strong case for democracy in the strife-torn region when he planted a sapling near the booth before he voted.

Akbar Khan, 83, who was accompanied by his family, cast his vote in the border constituency of Mendhar in Poonch district. But before that, he urged the youth to exercise their right with his humble gesture.

"Everyone should cast their vote, as it is our right. Young people should vote and choose a good candidate. The government should work sincerely for the public," Khan said after voting.

To make his point, Khan also shunned the 'Polling at Your Doorstep' facility and chose to walk to the booth.

Voting began at 7 am across the 26 Assembly constituencies under tight security.

Khan's vote will help decide the fate of National Conference candidate Javed Rana, PDP's Advocate Nadeem Rafiq Khan, and BJP candidate Murtaza Khan, who are in a triangular contest for the Mendhar seat.

The NC has traditionally dominated this seat, winning it in 1987, 1996, 2002, and 2014.

The second phase of the assembly elections covers six districts — three in the Valley and three in the Jammu division.

In this phase, 93 candidates are contesting in Srinagar district, 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district, and 20 in Reasi district.

Key leaders whose fate will be determined in this phase include former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC President Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J&K Chief Ravinder Raina.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 25 September 2024, 12:30 IST
