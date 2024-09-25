Jammu and Kashmir Elections |83-year old man plants sapling near Mendhar polling booth ahead of voting

Mendhar: An octogenarian Kashmiri here on Wednesday did not just cast his ballot but made a strong case for democracy in the strife-torn region when he planted a sapling near the booth before he voted.

Akbar Khan, 83, who was accompanied by his family, cast his vote in the border constituency of Mendhar in Poonch district. But before that, he urged the youth to exercise their right with his humble gesture.

"Everyone should cast their vote, as it is our right. Young people should vote and choose a good candidate. The government should work sincerely for the public," Khan said after voting.