J&K Swearing-in LIVE: Security tightened in Srinagar ahead of ceremony; Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to attend

On the oath-taking ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah, Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain says, "Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a long time and it was clear that INDIA alliance will be forming the government there...The plight of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years has been so bad. Now we want a clean government for the people. There should be development for them...We want the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be active there and there should be talks about their development."