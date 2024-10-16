J&K Swearing-in LIVE: Security tightened in Srinagar ahead of ceremony; Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to attend
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir CM-elect Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Wednesday, a senior party leader said. The stage is set for Abdullah to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the swearing in ceremony.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and CPI leader D Raja in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of J&K CM-designate Omar Abdullah
09:34 16 Oct 2024
"We have a lot to do," says Omar Abdullah, offers prayers at grave of Sheikh Abdullah ahead of swearing-in
08:10 16 Oct 2024
Oath of office and secrecy will also be administered to Abdullah's chosen ministers by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at 11:30 am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).
09:34 16 Oct 2024
09:34 16 Oct 2024
09:30 16 Oct 2024
The plight of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years has been so bad. Now we want a clean government for the people: Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain
On the oath-taking ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah, Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain says, "Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a long time and it was clear that INDIA alliance will be forming the government there...The plight of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years has been so bad. Now we want a clean government for the people. There should be development for them...We want the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be active there and there should be talks about their development."
09:03 16 Oct 2024
We look forward to working in cooperation with govt of India to resolve the people's problems and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J&K: Omar Abdullah
#WATCH | Srinagar: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah says, "I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I'll be the first chief minister of the Union territory of J&K. The last… pic.twitter.com/ETraUfgly1
"We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They were not being heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it..."
09:03 16 Oct 2024
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah offers floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of “Sher-e-Kashmir” Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Srinagar