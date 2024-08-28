Jammu & Kashmir Assembly election 2024: BJP, Congress and others gear up for high stakes poll campaign

Srinagar: With polling for first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 21days, the battle lines have been drawn between BJP, Congress and other regional parties as high profile leaders are preparing to counter each other in what promises to be a lively contest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among high profile leaders from the BJP to lead campaigns for the saffron party, mainly in Hindu majority seats of Jammu region.
Their presence in the campaign will be crucial as the party seeks to consolidate its gains in the Jammu region and try to make some inroads into Kashmir. The BJP and Congress leaders are expected to engage in a fierce war of words.
BJP leaders, including Modi and Shah are likely to accuse Congress of being soft on terrorism and separatism, arguing that their policies have compromised national security. They will likely highlight the abrogation of Article 370 as a landmark achievement, claiming that Congress opposed this move and, therefore, does not prioritize the integration of J&K with the rest of India.
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are expected to accuse the BJP of undermining democracy by abrogating Article 370 without consulting the people of J&K and downgrading a state into two union territories. They may also criticize the BJP for failing to deliver on its promises of development and job creation, emphasizing the economic hardships faced by the people.
Congress is likely to portray the BJP as a party that has stoked communal tensions, widening the divide between different regions and communities within the UT. Both parties will attempt to sway voters by positioning themselves as the true defenders of Jammu and Kashmir's future while discrediting the other's vision and track record.
The involvement of high profile leaders doesn’t stop with the BJP and Congress. Regional parties like the NC and People's Democratic Party (PDP), while focusing on their local bases, will also benefit from the presence of national allies. The NC, led by Omar Abdullah, has aligned with Congress, and this alliance is being viewed as a formidable force, particularly in the Valley.
For the PDP, Mehbooba Mufti’s campaign will focus on reclaiming the political space lost since the abrogation of Article 370. Though the PDP is going it alone, it will be keenly watching how national leaders' campaigns impact voter sentiment, especially in Kashmir, where anti-BJP sentiment runs high.
The presence of Modi, Shah, Nadda, Rahul Kharge and other national leaders on the campaign trail underscores the importance of this moment for all political parties involved.
Published 28 August 2024, 12:43 IST