Jammu & Kashmir Assembly election 2024: BJP, Congress and others gear up for high stakes poll campaign

Srinagar: With polling for first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 21days, the battle lines have been drawn between BJP, Congress and other regional parties as high profile leaders are preparing to counter each other in what promises to be a lively contest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among high profile leaders from the BJP to lead campaigns for the saffron party, mainly in Hindu majority seats of Jammu region.

Their presence in the campaign will be crucial as the party seeks to consolidate its gains in the Jammu region and try to make some inroads into Kashmir. The BJP and Congress leaders are expected to engage in a fierce war of words.