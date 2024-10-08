Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 | CPM’s lone fighter Tarigami in Kashmir gets high 'five'
Born in Tarigami village of Kulgam district in 1949, Tarigami, son of a farmer, started his political career in 1967, when he was still in college. By advocating for farmers’ rights, he stood up to the forcible procurement of rice by the government in the region.
Kulgam, J&K: In a historic fifth consecutive win comrade Md. Yousuf Tarigami keeps the red flag of the CPI(M) flying high! He defeated his nearest rival supported by the Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of other reactionary organisations by over 8,000 votes. Congratulations and Red… pic.twitter.com/jLK4UuBC5e