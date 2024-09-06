Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Article 370 now history, will never come back: Amit Shah at BJP manifesto launch

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released on Friday the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, and asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior BJP leader said the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance.

Shah reached Jammu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.