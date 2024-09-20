Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What are reserved constituencies?

Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held for the first time since the abrogation of section 370. Candidates have been been leaving no stones unturned in their campaigning to woo voters in their favour in order to bag victories in their respective constituencies.

Of the total constituencies in the UT, some are referred to as reserved constituencies.

What is a reserved constituency?

A reserved constituency is one where seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Seats are reserved for weaker segments of society based on the population size in reserved constituencies.

The need of reserved constituencies arise due to people who come from weaker sections of society. These include those from SCs and STs, who might not have the contacts, resources, or education to win an election against a general candidate. This move is meant to even out the playing field and give these otherwise marginalised individuals a chance to directly contest polls and participate in the politics of the country.