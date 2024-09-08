Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Only 13 women contesting polls among 327 candidates

Srinagar: Out of 327 candidates competing in the first two phases of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, only 13 are women, underscoring a stark gender imbalance and the considerable challenges faced by women in the region's political sphere.

For the first phase of polling, scheduled for September 18 across 16 Assembly constituencies in Kashmir, there are 164 candidates.

Of these, just five are women, making up 3.03 per cent of the total. Notable among these are Iltija Mufti, daughter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Sakina Yatoo of the National Conference (NC), who has previously served twice as a minister in the J&K government.