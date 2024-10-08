Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi congratulates National Conference for its performance

NC vice president Omar Abdullah thanked the Prime Minister and said that his party looks forward to a constructive relationship with the Centre.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNarendra ModiNational ConferenceJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us