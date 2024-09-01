Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami’s shift to electoral politics through backdoor sparks debate

Srinagar: The decision by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami to field independent candidates in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls has sparked a significant debate, particularly given its past actions when militants, allegedly influenced by the Jamaat, threatened and attacked those participating in polls.
Supporters of this move view it as a pragmatic step toward political engagement in the Union Territory's new era. However, the decision has raised concerns among many who recall how the Jamaat once labeled those participating in elections as collaborators with the Indian state.
The Jamaat, a pro-Pakistan religio-political group, was banned by the Central government in 2019 for alleged links to terrorism. It has been known for its staunch opposition to electoral processes under Indian governance since 1987.
Now, its decision to enter the electoral fray, albeit through independent candidates, has led to intense discussions in Kashmir's political circles, with terms like “haram” (forbidden) and “halal” (permissible) being used to describe this change in stance.
National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Jamaat's change of heart, saying, "Earlier, we were told that elections are ‘haram,’ but now they have become 'halal.”
“Everyone should participate (in elections), but the question would be asked why the region suffered for almost 30-40 years and what was achieved by their (Jamaat’s) actions? Our graveyards are full because of them,” he lamented.
On the other hand, People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti defended the Jamaat’s decision, stating that if they want to contest elections, “it’s a battle of democratic ideas, and anyone should be allowed to participate.”
She also demanded that the government unseal and return the Jamaat's assets, which have been frozen in recent years, and accused Omar’s NC of politicizing the terms “haram” and “halal” concerning elections.
There is a widespread belief that while the Jamaat overtly preached election boycotts from 1989 to 2019, it covertly supported the PDP in elections since 2002.
Rekha Chowdhary, a former professor of Political Science at the University of Jammu, sees the Jamaat’s decision to participate in electoral politics as a radical shift in its political position.
“From being active in separatist politics and shunning democratic politics – it is a great leap towards mainstream electoral politics,” she said, noting the Jamaat's complex history in Kashmir's politics.
When asked whether the entry of Jamaat-backed candidates would influence the election outcomes, Chowdhary suggested that while it's difficult to predict the impact, the Jamaat does have a strong cadre and support base.
“Its presence may impact the NC space to some extent. But, the constituencies that the Jamaat candidates are contesting are in south Kashmir, which is a PDP stronghold, and therefore, will certainly impact PDP as well. How much, though, is difficult to say at the moment,” she added.
