Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami’s shift to electoral politics through backdoor sparks debate

Now, its decision to enter the electoral fray, albeit through independent candidates, has led to intense discussions in Kashmir's political circles, with terms like “haram” (forbidden) and “halal” (permissible) being used to describe this change in stance.

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Jamaat's change of heart, saying, "Earlier, we were told that elections are ‘haram,’ but now they have become 'halal.”

“Everyone should participate (in elections), but the question would be asked why the region suffered for almost 30-40 years and what was achieved by their (Jamaat’s) actions? Our graveyards are full because of them,” he lamented.

On the other hand, People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti defended the Jamaat’s decision, stating that if they want to contest elections, “it’s a battle of democratic ideas, and anyone should be allowed to participate.”

She also demanded that the government unseal and return the Jamaat's assets, which have been frozen in recent years, and accused Omar’s NC of politicizing the terms “haram” and “halal” concerning elections.

There is a widespread belief that while the Jamaat overtly preached election boycotts from 1989 to 2019, it covertly supported the PDP in elections since 2002.

Rekha Chowdhary, a former professor of Political Science at the University of Jammu, sees the Jamaat’s decision to participate in electoral politics as a radical shift in its political position.