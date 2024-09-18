Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Voters in large numbers reach polling booths in Chenab valley for phase 1

Jammu: Enthusiastic voters thronged polling stations in large numbers across Chenab valley to exercise their franchise as the first phase of assembly elections began in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of a decade.

Long queues of voters were visible in almost all polling stations in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts having a total of over 7.14 lakh eligible voters who will decide the fate of 64 candidates in the first phase of the elections, also covering four districts of south Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

The polling started at 7 am at all 1,328 polling stations set up across eight assembly seats of Chenab valley districts amid heavy security, as the region has witnessed a spurt in terror activities over the past three months, leaving six army personnel and four terrorists dead.

According to election authorities, Kishtwar district recorded a turnout of 14.83 per cent in the first two hours, followed by Doda (12.90 per cent) and Ramban (11.91 per cent).

Former J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, former minister and NC candidate Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo joined early morning voters to exercise their franchise, while BJP candidate Shagun Parihar performed special prayers for her success.

"Who is at fault that assembly elections are taking place in J&K after a gap of 10 long years? BJP is responsible for this otherwise the elections should have taken place in 2019," the Congress leader told PTI after casting his vote at Tulbagh-Rallu polling station.

Wani, a former minister, had won the Banihal seat in 2008 and 2014 assembly elections and is looking for a hat-trick of wins this time.