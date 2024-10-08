Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024 | Omar Abdullah set to form government amid challenges

<p>Srinagar: Defying most exit polls, the National Conference (NC), led by Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, securing 42 out of 90 seats.</p><p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed with 29 seats, while the Congress and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suffered major defeats, winning only six and three seats respectively.</p><p>Omar, who just four months ago lost the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat to Sheikh Abdul Rashid (Engineer Rashid) by over two lakh votes, won from both Ganderbal and Budgam Assembly seats. As results started coming Farooq Abdullah, NC's president, declared that his son Omar would assume the chief ministerial position.</p>. <p>Celebrating his party's triumph, 54-year-old Omar noted that those who had once tried to undermine the NC were no longer relevant. He emphasized that the party’s focus over the next five years would be on proving worthy of the public’s trust.<br></p><p>The NC’s sweeping victory extended through Kashmir, Doda-Kishtwar (Chenab Valley), and Rajouri-Poonch (Pir Panjal) in Jammu, reinforcing its dominance in its traditional strongholds.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | There should be no fiddling with people's mandate says Omar Abdullah.<p>The BJP, meanwhile, made gains in the Jammu plains, largely due to its organizational efforts and targeted campaigning led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It became the second-largest party, securing 45.4% of the vote share in the Jammu region. However, BJP’s J&K unit president, Ravinder Raina, lost his Nowshera seat to NC's Surinder Choudhary.<br></p><p>The Congress, which contested in alliance with the NC, was nearly wiped out in Jammu, winning just one seat there, with the remaining five seats coming from the Kashmir Valley. The NC’s arch rival PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, faced a significant setback, securing only three seats. Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija Mufti, lost her first election to NC's Bashir Veeri from family bastion Srigufwara-Bijbeheara seat in Anantnag.</p><p>Following the NC-Congress alliance's decisive victory, Mehbooba Mufti warned the Centre against interfering in the affairs of the new government, urging them to respect the will of the people. She congratulated the NC for its win and emphasized the importance of a stable government to address the problems J&K had faced since August 5, 2019.</p><p>Other notable winners included Sajad Lone of the People's Conference, who won in Handwara but lost in Kupwara. J&K Congress president, Tariq Karra, claimed victory in Srinagar’s Shalteng constituency.<br></p><p>With the NC poised to form the next government, party leaders have committed to focusing on development, governance, the restoration of statehood, and the fight to reinstate Article 370, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.<br></p><p>As Omar prepares to take on the role of Chief Minister, many will be watching how he navigates the challenges of leading a Union Territory government, where major decisions require the approval of the Lieutenant Governor. </p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 