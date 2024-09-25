J&K Assembly Election 2024: Foreign diplomats arrive to observe ongoing electoral process

Srinagar: Amid the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of foreign diplomats arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to observe the electoral process.

Accompanied by four representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, the 16-member delegation includes representatives from the United States, the European Union, Australia, along with a member from Russia.

Sources said that the visit aims to demonstrate the peaceful conduct of the electoral process and the significant public participation following the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state and was revoked in August 2019.

“The aim is to showcase the peaceful conduct of the electoral process and participation of people at a large scale in election process after the abrogation of Article 370,” they said, and added that diplomats are set to tour the central Kashmir districts of Srinagar and Budgam, where polling is ongoing in the second phase of elections.

