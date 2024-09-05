Home
J&K Assembly Election 2024 | People here owners of their land: Farooq Abdullah

'Let me tell you one thing ... we are not their slaves. People of this state are the owners of this place, remember it,' Abdullah told reporters at Beerwah in Budgam district.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 13:02 IST

Srinagar: People of Jammu and Kashmir are not slaves of the Centre but the real owners of their land, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said.

"Let me tell you one thing ... we are not their slaves. People of this state are the owners of this place, remember it," Abdullah told reporters at Beerwah in Budgam district.

The former chief minister made the remark when he was asked if he expected the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after assembly elections.

Abdullah, who accompanied the party candidate from Beerwah segment for filing of nomination papers, said the supporters of the BJP in Kashmir should come to senses as soon as possible.

"I tell their lapdogs to get back to their senses. There will be a storm and they will have to face it," he said.

On some leaders leaving the National Conference, Abdullah said it is a normal process during the elections.

"People come and go. What can we do about it? This process goes on during the elections," he said.

On separatists contesting elections, the NC president said the question should be asked of those who were raising the pro-Pakistan slogans here.

Asked about his frequent demand for dialogue between India and Pakistan, he said, "These talks can be held by the Prime Minister of India with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, not by Faooq Abdullah."

Published 05 September 2024, 13:02 IST
India NewsFarooq AbdullahJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

