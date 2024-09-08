J&K Assembly Election 2024: PoK residents 'our own', Pakistan treats them as foreigners, says Rajnath

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday urged residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to come and join India as "we consider you as our own unlike Pakistan which treats you as foreigners.”

“Recently, the Additional Solicitor General of Pakistan presented a resolution in a court where PoK residents were described as foreigners. I want to tell them that the government of India believes they are our citizens,” he said while addressing an election rally in Ramban district of Jammu.

While welcoming the “sea change” in the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, he said, “We will make J&K a model state in next ten years if voted to power.”

“There will be so much development that the people in PoK on seeing this should say that we do not want to live with Pakistan and instead will go to India,” the defence minister said.

Rajnath’s visit as a star campaigner of the BJP comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a two-day tour during which he released the party's manifesto.