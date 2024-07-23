J&K Assembly elections: Jamaat in touch with Delhi over participation in polls

Jammu: Banned under the anti-terror law in 2019, the influential pro-Pakistan religio-political outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT).

Recently, the JeI head Fayaz Hamid and several leaders were released amid ongoing discussions between the JeI's highest decision-making body, Shoora, and New Delhi, focusing on the outfit's participation in the elections and other related issues. This release is viewed as part of the negotiations.

If JeI participates, it would be a significant step towards integrating the outfit into mainstream politics. JeI, inspired by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan founder Abu Ala Maududi, has not contested elections since the 1987 assembly election, alleged to be rigged.

The outfit, considered the ideological source of Hizbul Mujahideen, was banned on February 28, 2019, following a deadly suicide attack in Pulwama that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Sources indicate that Hamid and other leaders support Shoora's decision on electoral participation, with potential options being forming their own group, participating under the JeI banner if the ban is lifted, or supporting another regional party excluding the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, Apni Party, and Peoples Conference.

In a post-release video, Hamid emphasized the panel's authority in resolving issues and indicated future actions would follow the panel's decisions. Senior JeI leader Faheem Ramzan highlighted the party's historical electoral participation since 1971 and suggested amending the JeI constitution to lift the ban.

However, analysts believe lifting the ban, extended for five more years in February, is unlikely soon. In May, panel head Ghulam Qadir Wani expressed willingness to participate in elections if the ban is revoked.