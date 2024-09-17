J&K Assembly Polls 2024: 'Article 370 abrogation Parliament decision, not God's,' says Omar Abdullah

The NC leader also held the BJP-led central government responsible for the increase in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It has been six years that the control has been with the central government. If terror attacks are taking place once again in Jammu, if yatris were attacked in Reasi, if armed forces are being attacked and if officers and brave soldiers are getting killed in encounters, who is responsible," he asked.

Referring to Shah's remark on Article 370, Abdullah said, "It was not God's decision but that of Parliament. Any decision taken by Parliament can be changed. If the five judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the abrogation, is it not possible that tomorrow a seven-judge bench would rule in favour of Article 370 again." He said Shah should first tell the people who was responsible for the increase in terrorism in Jammu.