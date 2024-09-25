J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Delegation of diplomats visiting Kashmir to witness elections

New Delhi: Senior diplomats from the US, Norway, Singapore and many other countries are visiting Kashmir on Wednesday to witness the ongoing assembly elections.

The delegation comprised diplomats from Delhi-based missions of the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa , Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and the Philippines, people familiar with the matter said.

Most of the embassies are represented by their Charge d'affaires and deputy chief of missions, they said.