J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Potential 'kingmaker' PDP may demand Art 370 restoration commitment from Congress

Prior to the elections, Mehbooba had indicated that the PDP would withdraw all its candidates to support the NC-Congress alliance, provided the two parties adopted a “pro-people, pro-J&K” agenda.

“If the INDIA alliance, including Congress and NC, commits to resolving the Kashmir issue and embraces the PDP’s core agenda on Kashmir, we are willing to withdraw all candidates from the elections,” she said on August 25 while unveiling the party’s poll manifesto.

Exit polls suggest a likely hung assembly, with the NC-Congress coalition projected to secure a substantial number of seats, though they may fall short of the 46 needed to form a government in the 90-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win between 29 and 32 seats, primarily in the Jammu region, complicating its chances of forming a government. The PDP, anticipated to win around 10 seats, could be key to the NC-Congress alliance's success.